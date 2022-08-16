Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Announce Pregnancy: 'A Creation Manifested By Our Love'

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and her actor husband Karan Singh Grover have announced that they are all set to welcome their first bundle of joy.

Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover
Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover Instagram/@bipashabasu

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 1:25 pm

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and her actor husband Karan Singh Grover have announced that they are all set to welcome their first bundle of joy.

The 43-year-old actress took to Instagram, where she shared a motley of pictures from her pregnancy shoot. In one picture, Bipasha is seen dressed in a white shirt while her husband Karan is seen lovingly kissing her baby bump.

She captioned the images: "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two."

"Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see... so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee."

She added: "Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby Durga Durga."



Bipasha met Karan on the sets of "Alone" in 2015. The two got married in 2016. The actress was earlier dating actor John Abraham.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bipasha Basu Karan Singh Grover Pregnancy Pregnancy Announcement Actor/Actress Bollywood John Abraham
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

Pakistan Play Dutch After 19 Years In ODIs

Pakistan Play Dutch After 19 Years In ODIs