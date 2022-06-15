Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Billy Bob Thornton Joins Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo In 'Role Play'

Actor Billy Bob Thornton will be featuring alongside Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo in the upcoming high-concept thriller "Role Play"

Billy Bob Thornton Joins Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo In 'Role Play'
Billy Bob Thornton Grunge

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 8:39 pm

Actor Billy Bob Thornton will be featuring alongside Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo in the upcoming high-concept thriller 'Role Play'
Directed by Thomas Vincent, the film comes from Studiocanal and Picture Company. It will start production in Berlin next month, reported Deadline.


The story follows a married couple, played by Cuoco and Oyelowo, whose lives are turned upside down as secrets about each other's pasts are revealed. 
The details of Thornton's character have been kept under wraps. The movie is written by Seth Owen with Andrew Baldwin also contributing to the screenplay. Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona of The Picture Company are producing through their long-term deal at Studiocanal. Cuoco is also producing through her Yes Norman Productions. Brillstein Grey’s George Heller, who conceived the idea, is executive producing the film.


Thornton, 66, most recently starred in the Amazon drama 'Goliath' and he will next appear in Netflix's 'The Gray Man', co-starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The actor will also be seen in and co-write Taylor Sheridan's 'Land Man.'

[With inputs from PTI] 

Related stories

Nushrratt Bharuccha: Women Have Become More Vocal About Their Viewpoints In Films And Real Life

Cannes 2022: 'Stars At Noon' Director Claire Denis Says ‘It's Harder For Women To Make Films’

Disney+ Hotstar Content Head Talks About Pan-India Success Of Regional Films On OTT

Tags

Art & Entertainment Film Film Industry Thomas Vincent Film Actor Role Play Kaley Cuoco New Releases Upcoming Hollywood Movie Actor/Actress Thomas Vincent Billy Bob Thornton
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings