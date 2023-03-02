Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Bhuvan Bam Shares Pic From 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Sets, Expresses Gratitude

Home Art & Entertainment

Bhuvan Bam Shares Pic From 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Sets, Expresses Gratitude

YouTube sensation and actor Bhuvan Bam, who received appreciation for his OTT series 'Taaza Khabar', will be soon gracing 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. He recently shot for a special episode with Kapil Sharma, who also awaits the release of his upcoming drama 'Zwigato'.

Bhuvan Bam, The Kapil Sharma Show
Bhuvan Bam, The Kapil Sharma Show IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2023 3:38 pm

YouTube sensation and actor Bhuvan Bam, who received appreciation for his OTT series 'Taaza Khabar', will be soon gracing 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. He recently shot for a special episode with Kapil Sharma, who also awaits the release of his upcoming drama 'Zwigato'.

Bhuvan took to his social media to share a picture of a special moment with Kapil. He captioned the picture, "Aukaat ke bahar aa Gaya hoon, The Kapil Sharma show pe. Thank you @kapilsharma bhaiya for having me".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhuvan Bam (@bhuvan.bam22)


Bhuvan, who started his YouTube career by posting short, funny and relatable videos back in 2015, has over the years become one of India's biggest YouTubers with his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines boasting of over 26 million subscribers. He single-handedly pulled off all characters in his long-format series 'Dhindora'.

His 2023 webseries 'Taaza Khabar' opened on a huge note and it enjoyed the number one spot for four weeks as per the Ormax report. It handed over its top spot to the Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Prime Video webseries 'Farzi' after the latter's release.

Meanwhile, Bhuvan is working on the scripts of 'Dhindora 2' and 'Taaza Khabar 2'.

Related stories

Bhuvan Bam: Won't Be Wrong To Say We've Tried Shooting In Between Our Busy Cricket Schedules

Bhuvan Bam Releases New Song From 'Taaza Khabar' In Collaboration With His Old Pals

'Taaza Khabar': Makers Drop A New Song On Bhuvan Bam's Birthday

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bhuvan Bam The Kapil Sharma Show Taaza Khabar OTT Series Zwigato Upcoming Drama Dhindora 2 Taaza Khabar 2
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

SC Asks Eknath Shinde Camp To Prove Political Majority Over Legal Majority

SC Asks Eknath Shinde Camp To Prove Political Majority Over Legal Majority