Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
Ravi Kishan Mourns The Death Of His Elder Brother

Bhojpuri actor and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan's elder brother passed away today (March 30) after a long battle with cancer. The actor took to his Twitter to share the sad news. The Uttar Pradesh CM's office has also offered their condolences.

Bhojpuri Actor Ravi Kishan

Updated: 30 Mar 2022 8:07 pm

Bhojpuri star, Ravi Kishan’s elder brother Ramesh Shukla passed away today. As per the Times of India report, Shukla was battling with cancer for a long period and passed away at AIIMS Hospital, Delhi. He was receiving cancer treatment for a long time now. 

The actor and Gorakhpur MP shared the news on his Twitter in Hindi, which translates as follows:

"Sad news..! Today my elder brother Shri Ramesh Shukla ji has sadly passed away at AIIMS Hospital Delhi. Tried a lot but could not save my elder brother. After father's death, elder brother's passing was painful. May Mahadev give you a place at your feet. Many respects. Om Shanti."

Ramesh Shukla was the second in three brothers. Actor Ravi Kishan will perform the last rites of his elder brother in Varanasi at Ganga Ghat as the actor and his family are devotees of lord Mahadev. 

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath’s office account also sent the condolences via their twitter account. 

Ravi Kishan predominently works in Bhojpuri, Telugu and Hindi films and also has some Tamil and Kannada films to credit. He was last seen in Telugu movie 'Hero' released in January. He was also elected as the Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur in 2019. 

