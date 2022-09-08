Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Before ‘Vikram Vedha’, Other Saif Ali Khan Multi-Starrers That Cemented His Position As A Top Performer

‘Omkara’, ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and now ‘Vikram Vedha’, Saif Ali Khan has been time and again giving films that truly cements his position as a performer par excellence despite being in an ensemble cast.

Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 9:56 am

There are actors and then there is Saif Ali Khan. The confident, the suave, the intellectual, the powerhouse performer, Khan is one actor who is not shy of taking on multi starrer projects. The trailer of ‘Vikram Vedha’ takes us through the classic whodunnit chase with a mix of high-octane action sequences, impactful dialogues, gripping music and chemistry between the tough cop and the lethal criminal.

Before you watch ‘Vikram Vedha’, we take a trip down memory lane to see the iconic multi-starrer projects where Saif Ali Khan left an impressionable mark on the audiences.

‘Omkara’

Ishwar Langda Tyagi is a truly iconic character for Saif. The Vishal Bharadwaj project fetched him accolades, critical acclaim and more. With his unmistakable limp, shaved head, rotting teeth, an overgrown painted fingernail, and rustic, rugged heartland mannerisms, Saif Ali Khan as the wronged, scheming, and revengeful Ishwar ‘Langda’ Tyagi was unrecognisable.

‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’

Uday Bhan Singh Rathore In 'Tanhaji' was ruthless, cunning, and devilish and it has also been touted as one of his best performances to date. The national film award-winning film that depicted Ajay Devgn as the protagonist and Khan as the antagonist highlighted how to can play an unhinged character with moments of mirth with his sinister laugh whilst killing people.

‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’

A cult movie and one that showed you that Khan can carve a unique niche for himself in any film. Rohit from Kal Ho Na Ho is still celebrated and loved by all. Saif truly made his own mark in this iconic film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta.

‘Dil Chahta Hai’

Sameer from Dil Chahta Hai is what the audiences can relate to even today. A movie that changed the way of filmmaking in Indian cinema, it was an ideal depiction of friendship, love, male bonding and relationships. The 3 actors, all performers par excellence in their own right, shined in their respective roles.

