Bassist Tim Commerford: Have No Idea If Rage Against The Machine Band Has Split

He announced on Instagram: “I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all the cancelled RATM shows. So, while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future… I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again.”

“I’m sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was. Bottom of my heart… Thank you to every person who has ever supported us.”