Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Barkha Singh: 'The Great Wedding Of Munnes' Is A Very Special Show For Me

Actress Barkha Singh charms the audiences with her never-seen-before avatar in ‘The Great Weddings Of Munnes’, the trailer of which was released yesterday, and has been trending on social media ever since.

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 8:24 pm

People say it's not easy to keep your audience's content at all times. Actress Barkha Singh is trying to prove it otherwise with her back-to-back performances, which are so strikingly different from one another. Her recent character in '36 Farmhouse' was widely appreciated. She now has a flurry of releases coming out.

Taking the internet by a storm, Barkha Singh will be seen playing a character, which is very different from her real life, opposite Abhishek Banerjee, in 'The Great Weddings Of Munnes'. The trailer of the show was released yesterday, and since then it has become the talk of the town for its unique concept. It has been trending all over social media as well.

Even in the trailer, one cannot keep their eyes away from Barkha Singh. Talking about her unusual role, she mentions, “The Great Wedding of Munnes is a very special show for me. I have never done something like this before, so it was a different and an amazing experience. I am really excited for this show and it was super fun working with Abhishek."

“I hope audiences love me in this different avatar of mine and keep pouring love into this show and my work,” she adds.

Besides this, Barkha Singh has a busy year ahead with projects like 'Masaba Masaba 2' and 'Please Find Attached'.

