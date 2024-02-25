Barbra Streisand Gets SAG Lifetime Achievement Award And Standing Ovation

The Oscar and Grammy-winning actress-singer Barbra Streisand was feted with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the recently concluded 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“This is such a wonderful award to get because you know in advance you’re going to get it. You don’t have to sit there in a squirm… And if you don’t have to put on such a happy face, ‘I’m so happy to lose!’ Anyway, you all know what I mean”, the legend joked, reports ‘Variety’.