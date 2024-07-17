'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9: Watch Endearing BTS Moments From Salman Khan Starrer

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is about the story of Pavan (played by Salman Khan), who is an ardent follower of Lord Hanuman. A mute Pakistani girl, Munni (played by Harshaali Malhotra), goes missing and Pavan is on a mission to reunite her with her family across the border. Pavan meets Chand Nawab, a struggling journalist who aids Pavan on his mission. The film's narrative, and stellar performances resonated with audiences across the globe and it earned accolades worldwide.