Art & Entertainment

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9: Watch Endearing BTS Moments From Salman Khan Starrer

Salman Khan and Harshaali Malhotra's endearing relationship was the main highlight of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan BTS video
'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9 Years Photo: Instagram/skfilmsofficial
info_icon

Actor Salman Khan starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' which was released in 2015, still holds a special place in the hearts of the audiences. Directed by Kabir Khan, it's a tale of love, compassion and humanity. Salman Khan and Harshaali Malhotra's endearing relationship was the main highlight of the film. 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It clocked nine years today, July 17 and to mark the special occasion, the makers shared a priceless BTS video.

The BTS video shared by Salman Khan Films offered glimpses of the camaraderie and dedication that went into making this successful film. There were videos of Salman and Harshaali, dance clips of Kareena and Salman and some funny BTS clips.

Watch the BTS video here.

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is about the story of Pavan (played by Salman Khan), who is an ardent follower of Lord Hanuman. A mute Pakistani girl, Munni (played by Harshaali Malhotra), goes missing and Pavan is on a mission to reunite her with her family across the border. Pavan meets Chand Nawab, a struggling journalist who aids Pavan on his mission. The film's narrative, and stellar performances resonated with audiences across the globe and it earned accolades worldwide.

The film was also raved by critics for its storytelling and performances. 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2015, and became one of Salman Khan's best movies. The soulful music, composed by Pritam, played an integral part of the film and was loved my the music lovers.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in 'Sikandar'. He has already started shooting for it. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj. It is helmed by 'Ghajini' fame director AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is all set to hit the screens on Eid, 2025.

