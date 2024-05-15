Taking to his Instagram, Babil Khan shared a series of pictures and wrote a cryptic note where he addressed the trolling. He mentioned how he has been raised a certain way. He wrote, “All I did was introduce myself, ‘Hi, I’m Babil’ and the way you looked at me changed. I know that look, I know that you think that I’m fake, ‘he’s pretentious, tryna act humble when he’s sure that I know of his name.’ Or something else like, If I’m too sorry when I apologize. I am not strategized, it’s just the way I’ve been raised, I am who I am and that’s just the way I behave but I know that it’s strange to see something new when all of the clones look the same.”