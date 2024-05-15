Art & Entertainment

Babil Khan On Being Trolled For Apologizing To A Woman: It’s Just The Way I’ve Been Raised

Babil Khan recently made news when a video of him apologizing to a woman went viral. The actor was trolled for his actions. He has now reacted to the trolling.

Babil Khan Photo: X
Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan, recently made headlines when a video of him went viral. Shot at an event in Mumbai, the video showed the actor profusely apologizing to a woman for unintentionally coming between her and the photographers. As the video went viral, Khan was trolled for his actions. Trolls called him fake and pretentious for his gesture. In a latest Instagram post, he has reacted to the negative comments.

Taking to his Instagram, Babil Khan shared a series of pictures and wrote a cryptic note where he addressed the trolling. He mentioned how he has been raised a certain way. He wrote, “All I did was introduce myself, ‘Hi, I’m Babil’ and the way you looked at me changed. I know that look, I know that you think that I’m fake, ‘he’s pretentious, tryna act humble when he’s sure that I know of his name.’ Or something else like, If I’m too sorry when I apologize. I am not strategized, it’s just the way I’ve been raised, I am who I am and that’s just the way I behave but I know that it’s strange to see something new when all of the clones look the same.”

Take a look at Babil Khan’s post here.

The actor also mentioned how he is ‘struggling’ to adjust to the fame. He continued, “The same things that you loved me for, are now your weapons to hate. But I see you, the real ones, the day ones, the ones that never switched lanes, you’re family to me, I’ll be there for you, you’re the reason I stay in the game. This is our army. I love you.”

The post has fetched over 74K likes. Fans took to the comments to support the actor. Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, “Don’t apologize fam, they only hate you when they crave you. Keep your head up.” A second fan commented, “We are so ruined that we feel a humble person is always pretending. People fail to understand that some of us our raised that way. We don't need to pretend to be a good human, we are one.” A third fan mentioned, “Yes bro!! And this should be your first and last justification. Real ones don't need any.”

On the work front, Babil Khan was last seen in ‘The Railway Men’ where he played the role of Imad Riaz.  

