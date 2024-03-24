Art & Entertainment

'Babaji' Kajol Devgan's Quirky Holi Greetings: 'May Your Weekend Be Full Of Inappropriate Behaviour'

Ahead of the festival of colours, Holi, actress Kajol on Saturday treated fans to some of her fun pictures, relaxing near the poolside, and said 'may your weekend be full of inappropriate behaviour'.

Advertisement

I
IANS
24 March 2024
24 March 2024
       
Instagram
Kajol Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Ahead of the festival of colours, Holi, actress Kajol on Saturday treated fans to some of her fun pictures, relaxing near the poolside, and said 'may your weekend be full of inappropriate behaviour'.

Ahead of the festival of colours, Holi, actress Kajol on Saturday treated fans to some of her fun pictures, relaxing near the poolside, and said 'may your weekend be full of inappropriate behaviour'.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol, who has 16.5 million followers, shared a series of pictures, wearing a brown long sleeves dress, and sitting casually on a sunlounger, near the poolside.

The photos which seem to be clicked in some resort, shows Kajol laughing candidly for the lenses. There is also a big jute handbag kept near her.

Advertisement

The post is captioned: "May ur weekend be full of inappropriate behaviour and fun! #babajisaysso #aashirwad."

Fans took to the comment section and said: "Pretty Kajol."Another user said: "so cute smile", while one wrote: "Have a great weekend".

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol was last seen as Devyani in ‘Lust Stories 2’, and Noyonika Sengupta in the web series ‘The Trial’.

She next has ‘Sarzameen’, ‘Do Patti’, and ‘Maa’ in her kitty.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra