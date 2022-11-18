Ayushmann Khurrana On Failure Of LGBTQ Centric Film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’: India Is Homophobic

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s last three films—Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, and Doctor G, didn’t do well at the box office. However, Ayushmann Khurrana is unshakable and says that he will keep doing unconventional roles and adding variety to his filmography.

Talking about his last three films’ debacle especially ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ which highlights a social message on the LGBTQ community, Ayushmann Khurrana says India is homophobic.

“I started with movies on taboo subjects. I suppose the type of subjects—it has to be a community viewing, and it has to have a wider film—the kids have also been watching. In fact, my last three films, including an LGBTQ film (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui), really don't do well commercially because, unfortunately, our country is homophobic. Then there was Anek, a docudrama that was a very niche in terms of the tone of the film.

“Doctor G was an A-rated film, and given the kind of certification it got, the film did decently well in theatres. For a while, that was my learning for making a film,” Ayushmann Khurrana tells OTT Play.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui starred Vaani Kapoor as a trans woman. Ayushmann Khurrana’s other films including Anek and Doctor G earned as low as Rs. 9.7 crore and Rs. 31.49 crore gross at the domestic ticket window.

However, Ayushmann will continue taking risk.

“If I stop taking risks, I will be conventional. I have always been unconventional, and I make those choices. I will be taking them in the future as well, regardless of success or failure. I just keep pushing the boundaries, and that's the beauty of the budgeting of the films, too. My films are mostly low- to mid-budget, so no one loses money and I can afford to take risks,” says Ayushmann Khurrana.

He will be next seen in Anirudh Iyer‘s film ‘An Action Hero’. The film is slated to release on December 2, 2022.