Ayushmann Khurrana Talks About Dinesh Vijan’s Horror-Comedy Universe; Official Announcement Soon

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are all set to feature together in 'Bhediya'. The two recently shared a leg together in the song titled 'Thumkeshwari'. However, the major takeaway from the song was Shraddha Kapoor, who also features grooving to the upbeat number.

'Bhediya' belongs to the horror-comedy universe of producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. With Shraddha featuring in the song, the audience were taken back to her 'Stree' days and fans wondered if she will have a cameo in the film as well.

Now there have been recent reports that Ayushmann Khurrana will join Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe with a film, tentatively titled ‘Vampire’. It is believed that after Amar Kaushik’s ‘Stree’ (2018), the franchise will expand with ‘Vampire’, featuring Ayushmann and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Now, Ayushmann has finally opened up on the same and revealed that the makers will share an official announcement soon. “Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik are trying to build a horror universe. It is very interesting and intriguing and it is very new for the Indian audience. So, let’s see when it happens and we will have an official announcement soon,” the 38-year-old actor told news agency PTI. It is touted that in the film, Ayushmann will be seen as a vampire, while Samantha will play a princess.

This will be the fourth film in the Maddock Films-backed horror-comedy universe after ‘Stree’, ‘Roohi’ — featuring Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and the upcoming ‘Bhediya’.

'Bhediya' is helmed by Amar Kaushik, also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee. It will have a pan-India release on November 25.

On the work front, Ayushmann has an interesting lineup, including ‘An Action Hero’, and ‘Dream Girl 2’.