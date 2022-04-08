Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun Get Engaged In Paris

Singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne took to social media to share with her fans that she is engaged to pop-punk rocker Mod Sun. The ceremony took place on March 27 in Paris. Sharing exquisite pictures with the Eiffel Tower in the background, Lavigne proclaimed her love in French. “Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022. (yes, I love you forever. 27 March 2022) (sic),” she wrote.

Commenting on the same, Mod Sun replied, “I love u so much! Forever n ever my angel (sic).”

Talking to People.com, the singer said that the engagement was absolutely magical and she could not have asked for anything more. “It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for. We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment,” she said.

Mod Sun proposed to her with the help of a custom-designed, heart-shaped ring set in a royal setting with little hearts from XIV Karats from Beverly Hills, according to the report.

“It has the words 'Hi Icon' engraved in it, which were the first words he ever said to me. And it has Mod + Avril on the inside," Lavigne said, adding that she had always wanted a heart-shaped diamond ring. “He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart-shaped diamond because on the day we met, we had matching heart-shaped paved rings on. We've worn them every day since, so it's only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring. I love it so much,” she said.

She also added that the proposal was an absolute surprise.