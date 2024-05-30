Avneet Kaur To Feature Alongside Sunny Singh In ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’; Poster Out

A couple of days ago, actress Avneet Kaur posted a hint about a new collaboration that caused a lot of buzz. And now finally, she has shared a glimpse of her upcoming film, ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’, which features her alongside Sunny Singh. In the poster, both of them have managed to captivate the audience, leaving everyone eagerly anticipating its release.
Sharing the poster of her film, Avneet wrote, "Here’s the Major Reveal📢 Band, baja, baarat aur parivaar! 🥁🎺This wedding season, get ready to experience the confusion! 💐 #LuvKiArrangeMarriage coming soon, only on #ZEE5."
The poster captures a tender scene between Avneet and Sunny, showcasing a blossoming romance. It features the two sharing an intimate embrace, and a delicate pink rose held between them. The chemistry between Avneet and Sunny is palpable. While Avneet stuns in a deep pink ensemble, Sunny is seen donning a soft baby pink outfit.
‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’ is directed by Ishrat Khan while being produced by the Bhanushali brothers, Vinod and Kamlesh, alongside Raaj Shaandilyaa and Vimal Lahoti.
Meanwhile, recently, Anveet also announced her upcoming international film, ‘Love In Vietnam’. She released the film’s poster at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, which marked her debut at the prestigious festival. She also became the youngest Indian actress to walk the red carpet. She made her debut in Bollywood with ‘Tiku Weds Sheru,’ alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 2023.