Avika Gor Opens Up On How She Teamed Up With Andre Russell For 'Ladki Tu Kamaal Ki'

Avika Gor, who has teamed up with West Indies cricketer Andre Russell for a music video titled 'Ladki Tu Kamaal Ki,' shared that the idea came up organically, and dancing with the 'dynamic personality' was a blast.

Avika Gor and Andre Russell Photo: Instagram
The song, composed and directed by Palaash Muchhal, is sung by Palak Muchhal and Russell.

Speaking about the song, Avika, who was a contestant on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 9', shared: "Working with Russell was absolutely electrifying. The idea came up organically, and I couldn't resist teaming up with such a dynamic personality like him."

Opening up about her experience working with Russell, Avika Gor revealed that it was a blast.

"His energy is quite infectious on screen. He brought his own flair to the dance floor, and we managed to synchronise our moves pretty smoothly despite his cricketing prowess. Preparing for the dance sequences was intense but super fun. Matching the beats along with our respective steps, Russell and I had a few rehearsals where we bonded over our shared love for music and dance. It was a learning experience for both of us," she said.

The 'Balika Vadhu' actress further added: "The song's peppy vibe and empowering lyrics instantly resonated with me. It's all about celebrating self-confidence and individuality, themes close to my heart."

Produced by Girish and Vinit Jain, the song is out on Voila Digi’s YouTube channel.

