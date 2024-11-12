Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece

Rachana stayed with their mother. She didn’t marry unlike Prakash, who went out to have his own life and start his separate family. Having had to assume the role of the primary caregiver, Rachana was eventually shorn of a social life—rather any kind of life beyond the house and its faded walls. All her dreams petered out. When Prakash suggests that she could sell the house and move out somewhere, she murmurs, resigned: “Who knows me outside of the house? Whom do I know?” She can’t envisage a new life—prioritizing her own happiness and desires. To drift into some other terrain that’s beyond her hometown is an alien thought—despite the toxicity she would have to continue living with. Rachana’s existence, woven wholly around her mother, took up all her space, her being. What did this relationship look like? Just a few lines by her, sharing a glimpse of living with their mother, suffice.