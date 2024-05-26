Art & Entertainment

Aryan Khan Heads To Chennai For IPL Final After Wrapping Up Debut Series

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is headed to Chennai for the final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Aryan Khan
Aryan Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is headed to Chennai for the final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On Sunday, Aryan was seen at the Mumbai airport getting his ticket and ID proof checked by airport security. He will join his father to watch the thrilling contest between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match is set to be held at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

A video shared by paparazzi shows Aryan arriving at the Mumbai airport as he was accompanied by one of his team members. Once his documents were approved by the airport security, Aryan made his way into the airport. He was spotted shortly after his siblings, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan were spotted at the airport.

Meanwhile, Aryan is set to make his debut as a director with the upcoming show ‘Stardom’. The six-part series recently wrapped up its filming in Mumbai. The show reportedly features a cameo by an A-list actor, who is touted to play themselves in the series. The wrap-up party was hosted in the city and was attended by actor Bobby Deol, who features in the series.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. LIVE Cyclone Remal: Landfall Expected Around 11:00 PM; Over 1 Lakh People Evacuated In West Bengal
  2. How Cyclone 'Remal' Got Its Name
  3. Swati Maliwal Alleges Rape And Death Threats, Accuses YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Of Making 'One-sided' Video
  4. Cyclone Remal: Kolkata Airport Wears Deserted Look As Cyclone Forces Flight Suspensions
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 26: PM Modi’s ‘Jihadis Supporting’ INDIA-bloc Claim, Cyclone Remal In Bengal, Hamas’ Missile Attack On Israel
Entertainment News
  1. As FTII Congratulates Ex-Student Payal Kapadia, Ali Fazal Reminds It Of Action Against Her
  2. Veteran Pakistani Actor Talat Hussain Dies At 83
  3. Top 10 K-Pop Songs Of The Week: aespa's 'Supernova' Beats Jimin's 'Like Crazy To No. 1 Position
  4. Cannes 2024: ‘She’s Got No Name’ Leaves You Wanting For More After A Star-Studded Premiere – View Pics
  5. Lily Gladstone On Her Oscar Loss: Nobody Was Upset That It Didn't Happen
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Home Curse Broken: Charles Leclerc Wins Monaco Grand Prix
  2. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Score: Starc Seals the Deal - Sunrisers Hyderabad All Out 113 All Out, Nine Balls Left
  3. ICC T20 WC 2024, Namibia Vs Uganda, Warm-Up Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch
  4. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Lowest Totals In Indian Premier League Title Clashes
  5. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Starc's 'Ball Of Tournament' To Abhishek - Watch
World News
  1. New York City Hotel Prices Reach Record High Amid Migrant Crisis And Travel Resurgence: What Travelers Need To Know
  2. Turbulence On Qatar Airways Flight Leaves 12 Injured
  3. Aid Trucks Begin Entering Gaza Under Agreement With Egypt To Bypass Rafah
  4. Periodical Cicadas Emergence: Rare Blue-Eyed Cicada Spotted In Illinois
  5. Hamas Launches Missile Attack On Israel's Tel Aviv
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest