Arshad Warsi has been working in the film industry for over three decades. The actor is known for his impeccable comic timing. Apart from comic roles, the actor has portrayed somber roles as well. His versatility proves his acting prowess. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the difference in pay among actors in Bollywood. Without taking names, he mentioned that some actors are overpaid as a result of which other actors get affected.
In a conversation with Samdish Bhatia on UNFILTERED by Samdish, Arshad Warsi opened up about the pay scale among actors in Bollywood. He candidly mentioned how actors are getting more than what they should receive. The actor said, “Mujhe lagta hai itna zyada jo mil raha hai nahin milna chahiye, problem wo hai. Mujhe lag raha hai payscale itna ooncha ho gaya hai ki it has put a line between A and B (I feel that what is being received is so much more than what should be received, that is the problem. I feel that the payscale has become so high that it has put a line between A and B).”
Warsi revealed that some actors are getting paid hefty amounts for their work. He mentioned that to compensate for this gap, other actors are paid less. The actor did not take names and continued, “Kuch actors hain jo bahot paisa kama rahe hain, aur unko compensate karne ke liye baaki ke log suffer kar rahe hain. (There are some actors who are making a lot of money, and to compensate them others are suffering)”
On the work front, Warsi is currently working on ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ where he will share the screen with Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, and Akshay Kumar. He also has ‘Jolly LLB 3’ in the pipeline where he will Kumar.