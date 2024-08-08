Art & Entertainment

Arshad Warsi Opens Up About Pay Disparity Among Actors In Bollywood: Some Actors Are Making A Lot Of Money

Arshad Warsi opened up about how some actors are overpaid in Bollywood as a result of which other actors suffer. He will be next seen in 'Jolly LLB 3.'

Arshad Warsi on payscale among actors
Arshad Warsi Photo: Facebook
info_icon

Arshad Warsi has been working in the film industry for over three decades. The actor is known for his impeccable comic timing. Apart from comic roles, the actor has portrayed somber roles as well. His versatility proves his acting prowess. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the difference in pay among actors in Bollywood. Without taking names, he mentioned that some actors are overpaid as a result of which other actors get affected.

In a conversation with Samdish Bhatia on UNFILTERED by Samdish, Arshad Warsi opened up about the pay scale among actors in Bollywood. He candidly mentioned how actors are getting more than what they should receive. The actor said, “Mujhe lagta hai itna zyada jo mil raha hai nahin milna chahiye, problem wo hai. Mujhe lag raha hai payscale itna ooncha ho gaya hai ki it has put a line between A and B (I feel that what is being received is so much more than what should be received, that is the problem. I feel that the payscale has become so high that it has put a line between A and B).”

Warsi revealed that some actors are getting paid hefty amounts for their work. He mentioned that to compensate for this gap, other actors are paid less. The actor did not take names and continued, “Kuch actors hain jo bahot paisa kama rahe hain, aur unko compensate karne ke liye baaki ke log suffer kar rahe hain. (There are some actors who are making a lot of money, and to compensate them others are suffering)”

On the work front, Warsi is currently working on ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ where he will share the screen with Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, and Akshay Kumar. He also has ‘Jolly LLB 3’ in the pipeline where he will Kumar.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  2. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  3. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
  4. Pakistan Squad For Bangladesh Tests Revealed: No 'Major Surgery' - Check Who Is In, Who Is Out
  5. IND Vs SL 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Calls For 'Serious' Look Into Batting Against Spin After Series Loss
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Impressed With 'Different' Gabriel Jesus After Bayer Leverkusen Thrashing
  2. Inter Milan 0-2 Al Ittihad: Diaby Double Downs Nerazzurri
  3. Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Rampant Gunners Hammer Bundesliga Champions
  4. Sturm Graz 2-2 PSG: Parisiens Held In First Game Without Mbappe
  5. Alejo Feliz Joins Espanyol On Loan From Tottenham
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  2. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  4. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
  5. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  3. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  5. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Passes Away At 80
  2. RBI Maintains Retains Repo Rate At 6.5% For 9th Straight Time
  3. Haryana: Security Beefed Up, Internet Cut In Sirsa Amid Tensions Over Death Of Dera Jagmalwali Chief
  4. All Indian Visa Application Centres In Bangladesh Closed Till Further Notice Amid Unrest
  5. Rajasthan: 3-Time MLA And Tribal Leader Amrit Lal Meena Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
Entertainment News
  1. Vikram Bhatt Recalls Dino Morea And Bipasha Basu Fighting On The Sets Of 'Raaz', Reveals Their Relationship Was 'Falling Apart'
  2. BTS Agency Issues A Statement Again On Suga's Drunk Driving Incident: We Apologize For Having Conveyed Misinformation
  3. Mrunal Thakur REACTS To Instagram Post Resharing Her Old Statement About Being 'Madly In Love' With Virat Kohli
  4. Yash Begins Filming For 'Toxic', Says 'The Journey Begins'
  5. Rumoured Couple Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala To Get Engaged Today? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. Designer Nails Are The Coolest Confidence Booster For Athletes At 2024 Paris Olympics
  2. McDonald's Launches New Collector’s Meal, Bringing Back The Fun Of Collectibles
  3. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  4. Dolce & Gabbana Launches Designer Perfume 'Fefé' For Furry Friends
  5. Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Scrutiny After Door Blowout Incident; Company Announces Design Changes
World News
  1. WHO To Declare MPox Outbreak A Global Emergency? UN Body Calls Urgent Meet | What We Know
  2. Sunita Williams Could Return Home In SpaceX's Crew Dragon In February 2025, Says NASA
  3. Bangladeshi Actor Shanto, His Father Lynched: Reports
  4. Tunisia President Saied Sacks Another Prime Minister Without Explanation
  5. 'Heartbroken That I Can't See, Hug My Mother': Sheikh Hasina's Daughter Saima Wazed
Latest Stories
  1. Rajasthan: 3-Time MLA And Tribal Leader Amrit Lal Meena Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
  2. Rumoured Couple Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala To Get Engaged Today? Here's What We Know
  3. 'Question Paper Yet To Be Prepared': NBEMS Dismisses NEET-PG Paper Leak Claims
  4. Kolkata Cafe Blast: 1 Injured After Blast At Jodhpur Park Cafe In South Kolkata, Probe Underway
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Interim Govt Led By Nobel Laureate Mohammad Yunus To Take Oath Today | Top Points
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Avinash Sable's Medal Dream Ends With 11th Finish In 3000m Steeplechase - In Pics
  8. Paris Olympics Day 13 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Retires; Indian Golfers In Action Soon; Neeraj Chopra Eyes To Defend His Javelin Gold