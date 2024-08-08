In a conversation with Samdish Bhatia on UNFILTERED by Samdish, Arshad Warsi opened up about the pay scale among actors in Bollywood. He candidly mentioned how actors are getting more than what they should receive. The actor said, “Mujhe lagta hai itna zyada jo mil raha hai nahin milna chahiye, problem wo hai. Mujhe lag raha hai payscale itna ooncha ho gaya hai ki it has put a line between A and B (I feel that what is being received is so much more than what should be received, that is the problem. I feel that the payscale has become so high that it has put a line between A and B).”