Arshad Warsi On 'Munna Bhai 3': Left The Franchise On Interval, It Needs To End

The releases of ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ in 2003 and ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ in 2008 created box office magic, captivating audiences who continue to enjoy these films to this day. Beyond their compelling stories, viewers were drawn to the performances of the lead actors, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, cherishing their on-screen chemistry as the iconic duo Munna and Circuit.
Despite the initial announcement and teaser for the third installment of the comedy-drama, ‘Munna Bhai Chale America,’ fans have been eagerly awaiting its release for over a decade now with no updates in sight.
Recently, when questioned about the status of the film, Arshad Warsi, in a conversation with Bombay Times, responded saying, “Vidhu Vinod Chopra wants to make it. Rajkumar Hirani also wants it to be made and Sanjay Bhai also wants to do it and I will do it too. But the film is not being made yet.”
Advertisement
“Raju has three great scripts for the sequel. Some things are missing here and there. I don’t think that’s happening. Now a lot of time has passed. I told Raju that whatever begins also has an end,” he said, adding, “Looks like we left the ‘Munna Bhai’ film franchise on interval. Everyone is impatient because it is not over yet. ‘Munna Bhai’ series needs to end.”
Undoubtedly, the third installment of the beloved franchise stands out as one of the most eagerly anticipated films. Although the teaser launch of ‘Munna Bhai Chale America’ ignited excitement among fans, reports of the movie being shelved left many heartbroken. Nevertheless, fans are ready to wait patiently for its eventual release, no matter how long it may take.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, the actor assumed the role of a judge in the 11th season of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.’ Regarding his upcoming projects, he is set to appear in ‘Jolly LLB 3,’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Saurabh Shukla in significant roles.