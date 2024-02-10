Arjun Rampal Says He Never Went Away, Is Only Selective With Scripts

Actor Arjun Rampal, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action film ‘Crakk’, has said that he never went away from the silver screen. Furnishing the reason behind his limited presence on the big screen, the actor said that he has become very selective about what to take up.

In Hindi cinema, Arjun was last seen in ‘Dhaakad’ in which he essayed the role of a villain locking horns with Kangana Ranaut’s character of Agent Agni.