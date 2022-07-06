Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Arjun Kapoor Hopes People See His Evolution As Actor In Three Upcoming Films

Actor Arjun Kapoor's upcoming movie 'Ek Villain Returns' will debut in theatres release worldwide on July 29. He will also be seen in 'Kuttey' and 'The LadyKiller'.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has been in the industry for a decade now, hopes that people see the improvement, growth and evolution in him as an actor with his upcoming lineup including films such as 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The LadyKiller', which marks his 18th film in the Hindi film business.


With a decade-long journey in Hindi cinema, how has Kapoor evolved as an actor?

In a conversation with IANS, the actor said, "I would like to say I am a student of cinema. I have evolved in all aspects by working on so many different films. 'LadyKiller' is my 18th film and at the end of the day for me every film is a learning experience...."

"I might have done a few films that might have not been my best work but its not been because of my lack of trying but today I feel that the three films that are coming out... starting from 'Sardar Ka Grandson' to 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Bhoot Police' you can see the variety of roles that have tried to do and do justice to all the three roles," he said. 

The 37-year-old star added, "Now I have 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The LadyKiller' so I hope people see improvement and the growth in me and evolution in me as an actor and the choices I am making."

'Ek Villain Returns', which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, will debut in theatres release worldwide on July 29.

The movie is directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.

[With Inputs From IANS]
 

