Arjun Kanungo's South African Wife Calls India Her Adopted Country

Playback singer Arjun Kanungo, who is known for the track, 'Baaki Baatein Peene Baad' recently tied the knot with his long-time partner Carla Dennis, who hails from South Africa. On the occasion of the Indian Independence Day, Carla took to her social media to express her love for the country.

Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis
Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis Instagram/@arjunkanungo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 2:09 pm

Playback singer Arjun Kanungo, who is known for the track, 'Baaki Baatein Peene Baad' recently tied the knot with his long-time partner Carla Dennis, who hails from South Africa. On the occasion of the Indian Independence Day, Carla took to her social media to express her love for the country.

She shared a picture of herself and Arjun on her Instagram where the two can be seen laughing and sharing a moment. She wrote in the caption, "Happy Independence Day India, I'm soon to be an Indian citizen and I'm so proud to have you as my adopted country for your incomparable warmth, cultural diversity and scrumptious food. Thank you for accepting me as one of your own."


Recently, Arjun also shared a picture with his wife from their "first night out as Mr and Mrs."

In the pictures, Arjun looked dapper in a finely tailored black tuxedo while Carla looked gorgeous in an ivory saree.

Arjun and Carla, who got engaged in November 2020, tied the nuptial knot in a dreamy wedding on August 10. The wedding reception was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Bobby Deol, his wife Tanya Deol, Sussanne Khan, her boyfriend Arslan Goni, Kubbra Sait and Pragya Jaiswal.

