Popular television actor Arjun Bijlani recently made headlines when he was rushed to the hospital owing to acute stomach pain. The actor was taken to Hinduja Hospital after he experienced severe discomfort which was caused by appendicitis. Bijlani took to his Instagram to share a picture where he gave his fans a quick update about his health and thanked them for their prayers.
Taking to Instagram, Arjun Bijlani shared a picture from the hospital. The actor was seen in white attire and a red cap. He smiled for the camera. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Just wanted to update you all that the surgery went well and I’m on the road to recovery. I’m feeling better than yesterday and will be back on my feet and working soon. Thank you to everyone for all the well wishes and prayers, I’m truly humbled by the outpouring of love and support.”
The actor thanked the team of doctors who worked on his surgery. He continued, “I can’t wait to be back to my regular routine and doing what I love. Your continued support means the world to me and I appreciate it more than you know.” The post has fetched over 82K likes. Fans spammed the comment section with well wishes for the actor. One fan wrote, “Wishing you a speedy recovery.” A second fan said, “Good to see u back on ur feet take rest, and get well soon... sukoon se thoda rest kero stitches heal hone do pls.” A third fan commented, “Get well soon Arjun! Lots of love to you. Take care.”
The actor was seen in ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti’ but he took a break due to health reasons.