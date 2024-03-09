Actor Arjun Bijlani has not been keeping well since few days. He has taken a break from his work due to his health condition. He was recently rushed to the hospital after experiencing pain in the lower right side of his abdomen due to appendicitis. The 'Naagin' actor has shared his health updates with his fans. He informed that he will undergo surgery.
As per a report by Pinkvilla, Arjun has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. Earlier, sources informed that the actor didn't go to the sets of his show due to pain. Arjun shared his health update with Zoom. He said, “I am admitted to the hospital due to severe stomach pain. I am right now going for an X-ray. The doctors are going to perform an emergency surgery tomorrow (March 9) morning.”
A few hours back, Arjun Bijlani took to his Instagram Stories to share an image of himself from the hospital bed where he was showing his injected hand. “Jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai,'' he wrote.
On the work front, Arjun Bijlani is currently seen in the television show, 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti' where he is seen opposite Nikki Sharma. It is a spin-off of the popular show, 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan'. Arjun plays Shiv and Nikki is seen as Shakti Sharma. He was busy shooting for his show when he experienced terrible stomach pain.
Arjun Bijlani is a popular face on television. He is not only a fine actor but also a great host who has hosted several reality shows. He were seen in shows like 'Miley Jab Hum Tum', 'Left Right Left', 'Naagin', 'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi', 'Kavach', 'Ishq Mein Marjawan', and 'Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil' among others. He also hosted reality show, 'India’s Got Talent' and also co-hosted 'Splitsvilla X4' with Sunny Leone.
Wishing Arjun Bijlani a speedy recovery!