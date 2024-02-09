Arjun Bijlani is without a doubt one of the most professional actors in today’s times. The actor leaves no stone unturned in order to make the characters he plays memorable. While he is enjoying all the love coming for his character of Shiv in ‘Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti’, he isn’t ready to take a day off for health issues. The actor continued to shoot so that the time of the co-actors and entire crew doesn’t get wasted on his account.
What a level of professionalism, we must say!
As per reports, Arjun Bijlani has been keeping unwell for the past few days. He is having some stomach infection because of which it being rumoured that the show might change tracks. But Arjun Bijlani being at his professional best, didn’t let anyone get worried. He took rest for a couple of hours before the shoot, and then resumed the shoot with the cast and crew as if nothing had happened at all.
Not just that, he didn’t even take a day’s break from shoot and was back on the shooting floor the very next day with the same enthusiasm and vigour that he always has. After all, he is seen playing a doctor onscreen and as doctors are always on the job trying to save people’s lives, Arjun Bijlani too took some cues and didn’t let his stomach infection take a toll on others associated with the shoot. How thoughtful, we must say!
This also puts to rest the recent rumours that she is going to go off-air. There are no such reports and the cast and crew are shooting happily without any disruptions. The makers are in no mood to pull the plug on the show anytime soon. The makers are hoping to have lots of news twists and turns in the coming weeks to keep the audiences even more intrigued.
For the unversed, ‘Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti’ stars Nikki Sharma opposite Arjun Bijlani. The show airs on Zee TV and has been produced under Prateek Sharma’s banner Studio LSD.