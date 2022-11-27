Arindam Sil: Principles Of Mahasweta Devi Should Flow From One Generation To Another

Praising the work and contribution of Bengali writer and activist Mahasweta Devi, director of the Bengali film 'Mahananda' Arindam Sil said that like the River Mahananda, her principles should flow from one generation to another.

"This is the time to talk about the principles of life, as very few people nowadays actually lead a life of principles," Arindam Sil said on Saturday.

He was speaking during the 'table talks' programme in the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), underway in Goa.

'Mahananda' is a biopic based on the life of writer-social activist Mahasweta Devi.

"This is the time to talk about the principles of life, as very few people nowadays actually lead a life of principles. Mahasweta Devi was one of the few people who lived a life based on principles. I feel it's time we teach our children to lead a life of principles," Arindam Sil said.

Arindam Sil said that he felt that it is the moral responsibility of filmmakers to bring forward and talk about a personality like Mahasweta Devi. "She is someone whom we are all trying to forget. Mahasweta Devi is taught as a subject in American universities. In India's universities however, we don't even talk about her," he said.

He said that Mahasweta Devi's whole life was dedicated to fighting for who she referred to as the real people of India.

"No one in this country has worked for the tribals - the Sabars and the Mundas - the way she did. Medha Patekar and Mahasweta Devi were like comrades in arms," he said.

"Mahasweta Devi was followed by masses; she was regarded as God in the jungles. We tried to bring out all these facts in the film," he added.

"Like the River Mahananda, her principles should flow from one generation to another," Arindam Sil said.