‘Aranmanai 4’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna’s Film Collects Rs 4 Crore On Day 1

‘Aranmanai 4’, the Tamil horror comedy helmed by Sundar C, was scheduled to hit theatres on April 26. But eventually, it was released on May 3. On its opening day, the film performed decently, and as per Sacnilk.com, the film collected Rs 4 crore on day one of its release.
For all languages, ‘Aranmanai 4’ collected around ₹Rs 3.60 crore nett in India on its first day and witnessed an overall 36.04% Tamil occupancy on Friday. The film, which is also written by Sundar C and produced by Khushbu Sundar under the banner Avni Cinemax, featured Sundar and Tamannaah Bhatia along with Raashii Khanna, Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, KS Ravikumar, Jayaprakash, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, Rajendran and Singampuli.
Advertisement
The film is the fourth instalment in the ‘Aranmanai’ film series, besides being a sequel to ‘Aranmanai 3’, released in 2021.
Going by the film’s trailer, a happy family of four is shown living their best life, but they unfortunately are dead. Later, during the investigation, it is believed that the husband went to the forest after a spat with his wife (played by Tamannaah Bhatia). While he died, Tamannaah’s character hung herself. However, Sundar C's character, who playsTamannaah's brother, does not believe that his sister would kill herself.
Raashii Khanna and her co-star Tamannaah Bhatia’s song ‘Achacho’ from 'Aranmanai 4’ has also been getting praise from all corners.