Anushka Sharma Chooses 'Best Angles, Photos' To Wish Hubby Virat Kohli

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared some goofy images of her husband Virat Kohli to wish him on his birthday.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 1:47 pm

Anushka took to Instagram, where she shared a bunch of pictures.

Virat took to the comment section and dropped a few laughing and heart emojis.

The star cricketer married the Bollywood star in 2017 in a hush hush wedding in Italy. The two welcomed their first bundle of joy, a daughter named Vamika in 2021.

On the acting front, Anushka is currently busy shooting for her next 'Chakda Xpress'.

Directed by Prosit Roy, the film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, who became the second Indian woman cricketer to receive the Padma Shri in 2012. The film marks Anushka's return to acting after four years.

'Chakda Xpress' will be shot in India and the U.K. and is being produced by Clean Slate Filmz.

