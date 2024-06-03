Art & Entertainment

'If They Bring A Gun, So Shall We': Annu Kapoor Strongly Reacts To Those Demanding Ban On 'Hamare Baarah'

Annu Kapoor revealed that he did the film because he was being paid well and that matters to him at the end of the day.

'Hamare Baarah' which recently premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, is all set for theatrical release on June 7. Directed by Kamal Chandra, the film portrays societal truths. The film is about a Muslim woman who takes her father to court to allow her mother the right to terminate a risky pregnancy to save her life. The stars and crew of the film even received death and rape threats. Many called 'Hamare Baarah' a 'propaganda' film. Annu Kapoor, who plays a pivotal role in the film, recently shared a video on social media where he was seen seeking police protection. Now, in an interview, the actor slammed those who demanded for ban on 'Hamare Baarah'.

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Annu Kapoor opened up about the controversy around 'Hamare Baarah'. He said, “At a personal and an impersonal level, I’m an atheist.'' Adding to it, he said the director and producers thought that he was the right person to play the part. So, he tried his best to justify his character and he is not bothered about the rest. ''Films are a make-believe world where I’m chosen as an artist and my job is to justify my art,'' said Kapoor.

The veteran actor also revealed that he did the film because he was being paid well and that matters to him at the end of the day. He added he he is not a religious man and has nothing to do with religion and politics. ''I did this film because they paid me well. Paisa diya, issi liye kara. I work for money. Par khada paise ke liye main na kabhi kisi ka jeb kaatunga, na chori karunga, na gala ghotunga aur na apne desh ko bhechunga,” said the 'Vicky Donor' actor.

Kapoor also questioned people making judgements even before watching the film. He said people talk about propaganda all the time but he is not bothered about it.

He has urged people to watch 'Hamare Baarah' first and then decide what the film stands for.

As per reports, Ajit Pawar’s NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) demanded a ban from releasing the film in Maharashtra. Also, the Muslim religious organization Raza Academy condemned the film as they feel Muslims have been portrayed as oppressors. They too demanded a ban on it by the censor board.

On this, Annu Kapoor said that the censor board is a competent authority who has passed the film. ''We should impart them so much power that when they pass a film, it should remain unquestioned. Film is an audio-visual medium. Whoever wants to raise their voice against our film, should do so with words and not abuse or gun. If they bring a gun, we also shall bring a gun. The fact that people are abusing our film means that they’ve already lost and we’ve won,'' said the actor.

