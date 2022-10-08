Anil Kapoor Is 'Making Memories' With Wife Sunita in Egypt, Rhea Kapoor Says 'You Should Have...'

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is currently holidaying with wife Sunita in Egypt. Taking to Instagram, Anil shared a string of pictures which he captioned, "Hand in hand making memories everywhere we go!"

In the pictures, Anil and his wife could be seen enjoying the view in front of the ancient Pyramids. Soon after the `Mr India` actor shared the post, her daughters Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor dropped their comments.

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "best people in the world," followed by multiple red heart emoticons. Rhea Kapoor commented, "You`ll should have picked up my FaceTime."

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor`s both son-in-laws Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani also dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section.

On the work front, Anil is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film `Jug Jugg Jeeyo` alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul. Helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, the film was released in June 2021.

He will be next seen in an upcoming untitled web series which is an official remake of the Hollywood series `The Night Manager` alongside actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Shobhita Dhulipala. Apart from that he also has director Siddharth Anand`s next action thriller `Fighter` along with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and `Animal` opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

The actor also made news recently for his doppelganger from the US. A photo of the Bollywood actor juxtaposed with that of his lookalike trended on social media. John Effer, a bodybuilder, bears an uncanny resemblance to Anil Kapoor and when he got to know about that, he was surprised.

In a post by Humans of Bombay, John Effer said that he got to know about Anil Kapoor after a friend of his shared a picture of the 65-year-old actor on the Internet. “I've heard that there are at least seven people on Earth who look exactly like each other. And, I didn't believe what I heard until recently, a fan of Indian actor, Anil Kapoor, sent me his picture on the internet. And, looking at Anil Kapoor's picture for the first time, I was taken aback; our resemblance was uncanny,” he said.

John Effer still “can't believe” how two people living far away, leading “completely opposite lives” can look “so similar.” He said, “I can't believe how 2 individuals, residing in different parts of the world look so similar and yet, lead completely opposite lives. I'm a passionate bodybuilder back home who helps people find joy in being healthy and fit and Anil Kapoor helps people find the best kind of joy through entertainment.”

This isn't John Effer's first experience involving Bollywood stars. He was introduced to Hindi films at a young age. “Although I'm from the US, I'm familiar with Bollywood. My parents enjoy learning about different cultures and so, they introduced me to Bollywood at a young age. Bollywood films were a beautiful escape…the cinema is so wholesome!” said John Effer.