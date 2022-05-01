Sunday, May 01, 2022
Angelina Jolie Makes A Surprise Visit To Ukraine; Meets Children And Volunteers

Actress Angelina Jolie was seen in Ukraine meeting children and volunteers amidst the country’s war with Russia. The Russia-Ukraine war has been going on for quite some time now.

Updated: 01 May 2022 6:29 pm

Angelina Jolie, the United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, is visiting the Ukrainian city of Lviv this weekend, which is situated in the country's western region. Jolie was seen greeting fans and signing autographs at a coffee shop during her visit.

As per ET Canada, Jolie, a UNHCR Special Envoy for Refugees since 2011, had been in Lviv to meet with displaced individuals, including children receiving treatment for injuries received in the missile attack on the Kramatorsk train station in early April. Jolie also paid a visit to a boarding school, where she spoke with students and took selfies with them, and promised she would return again.

While the aim of Jolie's travel to Lviv is unknown, it is probably definitely in her position as a special envoy for the United Nations Refugee Agency.

Meanwhile, she was also observed shaking hands and conversing with someone at the city's major railway station. Interestingly, Jolie isn't the only Hollywood celebrity who visited Ukraine to help the citizens. It was previously reported that Sean Penn has been working on a documentary in Ukraine after he was photographed at a news conference held at the Presidential Office in Kyiv amid Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Impact Of Russia-Ukraine War

Other Hollywood celebrities such as Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Mila Kunis to name a few have also been stepping up and encouraging fans to help out Ukrainian refugees. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively recently took to social media to pledge that they will be matching donations and urged fans to contribute amid the crisis for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Other celebrities have also been sharing important links to resources on their social media.

[With Inputs From Pinkvilla]

