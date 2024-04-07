Art & Entertainment

Andrew Scott On ‘Fleabag’ Fans Still Watching The Show: 'Do Something Better With Your Life'

Andrew Scott has a message for people still watching "Fleabag": "Do something better with your life".

It's been five years since the British dark comedy ended its two-season run and fans continue to miss the show from creator-writer-lead star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Scott joined season two of "Fleabag" as the Hot Priest, the love interest of Waller-Bridge's titular character.

Asked if he had something to say to fans still hung up on the series, Scott told Entertainment Weekly: “Go out and get some fresh air. Stop watching. Stop crying. Stop crying in your room with your curtains closed. Do something better with your life.”

Calling it a "great show" whom "we all love", the Irish actor urged fans to move on.

"... Come on now, pull yourself together. Open the curtains and go outside,” he added.

"Fleabag" ended on April 8, 2019 on a tragic note for the star-crossed lovers.

Previously, Scott said he would be more than willing to return as the Hot Priest if Waller-Bridge had anything planned. Waller-Bridge had earlier said she may return to "Fleabag" after she turns 50 and has more life experiences.

