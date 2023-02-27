Ananya Panday Wraps Up Untitled Thriller Film Helmed By Vikramaditya Motwane

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who is known for films like 'Student of the Year 2', 'Gehraiyaan' and 'Liger', recently completed filming for her upcoming untitled thriller movie.



The film has been directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane of 'Sacred Games', 'Udaan' and 'Lootera' fame.



Motwane said that he is a fan and a friend of the actress as the two wrapped up the film produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.



Ananya took to social media to share the news with her fans and followers.



She posted a picture and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity.



Ananya said: "And that's a wrap! @motwayne I can never thank you enough but I hope I made you and continue to make you happy and proud and to every single member of this team who has given everything they have to this magical film -- I love you guys and I can't wait for the world to see it."



The untitled thriller has now entered the post-production stage. With an impressive cast and crew, the movie is touted to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year.