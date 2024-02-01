Actress Amy Jackson turned 32 years old on January 31, and to mark her birthday, she had loads of fun with her fiancé Ed Westwick and son. Sharing the same on social media, the actress gave a glimpse into the celebrations, which come soon after her engagement to her long-time boyfriend, Ed Westwick.
Amy Jackson Celebrates 32nd Birthday Her Son And Fiance Ed Westwick, Check Out Pictures
Amy Jackson's 32nd birthday celebrations with her son and fiance Ed Westwick were indeed heartwarming.
The ‘Singh is Bling’ actress was seen in a happy mood as she rang the special day with son Andreas Panayiotou and fiancé Ed Westwick. In one of the videos, she is seen joyously dancing on her bed with her son. In the other, all three of them posed for a cute selfie. In another one, we get a glimpse of the well-decorated room with colourful balloons.
Meanwhile, Amy Jackson, known for films such as 'Ekk Deewana Tha', 'Singh Is Bliing', got engaged recently. She shared multiple moments from her big moment with Ed Westwick in Switzerland, and both of them captioned the pictures as, "Hell yeah (sic)."
Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick confirmed their relationship in June 2022. Ed is widely known for his role as playboy Chuck Bass in the popular CW Networks series 'Gossip Girl'. The show aired from 2007 to 2012.
Amy and Ed's first meeting was reportedly at a fall 2021 Aston Martin racing event, and they were introduced by a mutual friend. Prior to meeting Westwick, she was in a relationship with hotelier George Panayiotou. They were engaged and they welcomed their son, Andreas, on September 19, 2019. However, soon, they went their separate ways. Amy’s son and Ed have forged a special bond as well.