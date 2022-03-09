Amrita Rao And RJ Anmol Revealed About Their Secret Wedding

Actress Amrita Rao and her husband, Radio Jockey Anmol revealed that they got married two years before what they have maintained as their wedding date. On their YouTube channel in a new video, the couple said that they tied the knot in a secret wedding in 2014. This was done so that the wedding news doesn’t affect Rao’s career.

In the video, Anmol said that at that time, the actress landed three big banner movies and his career also jumped after he joined a sports show as host. But suddenly, all the film offers the actress had got, failed to lift off. In 2012 she again got to work in movies such as ‘Jolly LLB’, ‘Satyagrah’, and ‘Singh Sahab The Great’.

“I was on a high again and Anmol said let's get married. I said things are getting back on track, these films will release, I am now looking for even bigger films. If I got married, this news might just affect my career severely,” she said. She was nervous about the media dismissing her as irrelevant after her wedding.

“I thought that if we can keep our affair a secret for 4-5 years, can we not hide our marriage too,” he said in the video. The actress had quickly accepted the idea. They confirmed that they actually got married on May 15, 2014, and promised to share pictures and all the details from their wedding in the next video.

Rao made her acting debut with actor Shahid Kapoor in ‘Ishq Vishk’. She later starred in films such as ‘Vivaah’, ‘Masti’ and many more.