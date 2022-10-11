Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Amitabh Bachchan Has Always Inspired Me, Says Rajinikanth

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth joined several stars from the South in wishing Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan a very happy birthday as the Shahenshah of Bollywood turned 80 on Tuesday.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth
Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth Wikimedia Commons

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 1:29 pm

Rajinikanth wasn't the only star from the south to say that he had been inspired by the legend.

Telugu star Ram Charan, who is also the son of Megastar Chiranjeevi, too wished the legend on the occasion of his birthday and said that he, too, had been inspired by him.

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly too was among the first to wish Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter. 

