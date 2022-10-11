Amitabh Bachchan Has Always Inspired Me, Says Rajinikanth

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth joined several stars from the South in wishing Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan a very happy birthday as the Shahenshah of Bollywood turned 80 on Tuesday.

The legend.. someone who has inspired me always… the one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80 .. happy birthday my dearest and most respected @SrBachchan Amitabh ji .. with lots of love and best regards always ❤️🙏🏻 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 11, 2022

Rajinikanth wasn't the only star from the south to say that he had been inspired by the legend.

Telugu star Ram Charan, who is also the son of Megastar Chiranjeevi, too wished the legend on the occasion of his birthday and said that he, too, had been inspired by him.

Happy Birthday @SrBachchan Garu🙏

Thank you for being an institution of acting and goodwill.. Always inspired by you 🙏🙏 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 11, 2022

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly too was among the first to wish Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter.