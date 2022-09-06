Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Amit Sadh Says No To Alcohol Brand Advertisement

Actor Amit Sadh, who is known for his work in the streaming series 'Breathe' and Bollywood film 'Kai Po Che', recently turned down the endorsement for an alcohol brand because he doesn't want to upset his fans.

Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh

Updated: 06 Sep 2022 4:13 pm

When asked about his take on rejecting the same, Amit said, "I work for my fans and my audience. I cannot work on something that will hurt their sentiments or is likely to cause any kind of harm. I am also utterly against promoting a brand that has the potential to become an addiction or an unhealthy habit than benefiting the consumers."

Recollecting an incident from the past, the actor further mentioned, "I remember doing a digital ad campaign last year where the act of it had actually offended a few fans of mine. I immediately decided that I won't take up anything that will hurt them and also chose not to endorse any alcohol brands as well. So, recently when this particular brand offered, I knew what I had to say."

Lately, there have been a few controversies surrounding the actors endorsing several health-affecting brands. While a few superstars were slammed for endorsing a Pan Masala Brand, various other actors were ridiculed for signing several tobacco brands.

