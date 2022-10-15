Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Alexandra Daddario To Feature In Drama Movie 'I Wish You All The Best'

Hollywood actor Alexandra Daddario will headline an upcoming drama film, titled "I Wish You All The Best".

Alexandra Daddario
Alexandra Daddario Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 3:25 pm

Hollywood actor Alexandra Daddario will headline an upcoming drama film, titled "I Wish You All The Best".

The project, which hails from studio ACE Entertainment, will be directed by first-time filmmaker Tommy Dorfman, reported entertainment news website Deadline.

The film is an adaptation of author Mason Deaver’s bestselling novel of the same name which Dorfman optioned in 2019. The director is currently working on the screenplay.

"I Wish You All The Best" revolves around a non-binary teen who is kicked out of the house by their conservative parents. She moves in with their estranged sister and embarks upon a journey of self-discovery that teaches them about love, friendship, and family.

Dorfman will produce the film along with Matt Kaplan for ACE Entertainment.

Daddario, known for starring in movies such as "Baywatch" and "San Andreas", most recently featured in critically-acclaimed HBO series "The White Lotus". 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Alexandra Daddario Drama Movie I Wish You All The Best Hollywood Upcoming Movies Tommy Dorfman The White Lotus Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health