Saturday, May 14, 2022
Alexander Skarsgard, Dane DeHaan To Lead 'The Tiger'

Set in snowy far east Russia in the late 1990s and based on a true story, the film follows Vanzin, played by Alexander Skarsgard as his sense of duty is tested when he’s charged with hunting down and exterminating a tiger that killed a poacher in self-defence.

Updated: 14 May 2022 9:11 pm

Alexander Skarsgard and Dane DeHaan are set to star in the film adaptation of author John Valliant’s book ‘The Tiger’.

Skarsgard, who currently features in Robert Eggers' ‘The Northman’, will play the leader of a group of men tasked with protecting the endangered cats from poachers and loggers in the new film.

Ukrainian filmmaker Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi, best known for 2014 film ‘The Tribe’, has penned the screenplay and will direct the project.

Set in snowy far east Russia in the late 1990s and based on a true story, the film follows Vanzin (Skarsgard) as his sense of duty is tested when he’s charged with hunting down and exterminating a tiger that killed a poacher in self-defence.

DeHaan will be taking on the character of Kanchuga, a young environmental scientist and newest member of the team.

Darren Aronofsky and Protozoa are producing ‘The Tiger’ along with Plan B and Wild Bunch International.

[With Inputs From PTI]

