Aldis Hodge To Lead Amazon Studios' Alex Cross Series

Titled "Cross", the Ben Watkins-created show is a "complex and twisted thriller". It will premiere on streaming service Prime Video.

The project hails from Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television.

Hodge, who recently played Hawkman in Dwayne Johnson-led "Black Adam", will essay the titular character, a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims.

"He is brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife’s murder has left him too damaged to receive it," the official character description reads.

The character was previously portrayed by Hollywood veteran Morgan Freeman in 1997 movie "Kiss The Girls" and its sequel "Along Came a Spider" (2001).

"James Patterson is among the best at captivating audiences with his undeniably enthralling novels and we are confident that with Ben Watkins’ artistic vision, 'Cross' will do the same for our global customers,” Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

"We are proud to work with James and Ben alongside Paramount Television, Skydance, and the extremely talented Aldis Hodge, who we know will do an exceptional job of bringing Alex Cross to life," he added.

"Cross" will be showrun and executive produced by Watkins. Other executive producers are Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, Craig Siebels, Patterson, Bill Robinson, Patrick Santa, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost.