Akshay Kumar Wraps Up The Shoot For 'Selfiee'

Actor Akshay Kumar wrapped up his schedule on April 21, for his upcoming venture ‘Selfiee’ in Bhopal, according to the Print. The movie also features actors Emraan Hashmi, Diana petty and Nushrratt Bharuccha and is directed by Raj Mehta.

Mehta took to his Instagram, to post a video of Kumar and Hashmi with an elderly crew member while cutting the wrap up cake. He thanked Kumar for being a sport and making the shoot easier in his caption.

Check out the post below:

‘Selfiee’ is a remake of Malayalam movie ‘Driving License’ and the cast is currently in Bhopal for shooting.

Kumar was last seen in ‘Bachchan Paandey’ that released on March 18.