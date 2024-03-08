The recent Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash saw the biggest names in Bollywood coming together for a grand celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat. A lot of the Bollywood celebrities who attended the event performed on the stage for the bride and the groom. One of them was Akshay Kumar. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his experience at the ceremony.
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar revealed that he performed his number at 3 in the morning. He also talked about the Ambani hospitality. The actor said, “It happened around 3 in the morning. It was grand of course, but besides that the Ambani family was so loving and caring, they left no stone unturned to make everyone feel included. Anant and Radhika were very gracious hosts, may Mahakaal bless the happy couple.”
At the pre-wedding functions, Kumar danced to several hit songs from his movies. During the performance, he also danced to the iconic Punjabi song – ‘Gur Naal Ishq Mitha’ – which he dedicated to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. He danced with a dhol in his hand and set the stage on fire. His stage presence got everyone grooving throughout his performance.
Not just Akshay Kumar, but even the dance which was performed by Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan went viral. The Ambani pre-wedding bash saw celebs like Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and others coming together in one venue for a gala time. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot in July.
Akshay Kumar will be next seen in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ which is slated to release on Eid this year.