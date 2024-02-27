Akshay revealed how he likes to do day shoots and that his ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ co-star Tiger Shroff is also like him. “I like doing a day shift. He (Tiger) is also a day person. When we have night shifts both of us curse the producer and director so much. I don’t understand how people wake up at night but sometimes, when you have work, you have to stay awake,” said the actor.