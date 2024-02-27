It is a known fact that Akshay Kumar gets up early in the morning, and he even recently advised fans to find a few hours in a day for themselves, and told them to spend time in their own company. Talking about his disciplined lifestyle, the actor shared that his time early in the morning is reserved for himself.
During an onstage conversation at Amar Ujala Samvad, the actor shared details of his routine. He said, “My day starts at 4am-4.30am. I sleep early by 9pm-9.30pm,” and added, “That is the only free time I get with myself because at that time my wife and children are sleeping and there is no stress!”
The actor then quipped, “Every man needs 2-3 hours. I would tell all of you to have 2-3 hours where you are alone with yourself. That is the best time when nobody is bothering you. You don’t have to exercise at that time. You can just sit down, think, just gaze.”
When asked if he sees his phone at that time, Akshay said, “Phone to bilkul nahi, Instagram nahi (No phone, No Instagram). Then I start my workout for 1-1.30 hours. By that time my children are awake. Then I have breakfast and go to work and come back in the evening.”
Akshay revealed how he likes to do day shoots and that his ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ co-star Tiger Shroff is also like him. “I like doing a day shift. He (Tiger) is also a day person. When we have night shifts both of us curse the producer and director so much. I don’t understand how people wake up at night but sometimes, when you have work, you have to stay awake,” said the actor.
The film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an anti-hero, along with actors Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. The film is presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and it is slated to release on Eid.
Besides ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, Akshay will also be seen in ‘Welcome To The Jungle’, ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Sarfira’.