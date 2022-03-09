Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Akshay Kumar And Kapil Sharma Back To Shoot Together After A Massive Fall Out

Actor Akshay Kumar, on Wednesday (March 9), shared a video with comedian Kapil Sharma from the set of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Kapil Sharma And Akshay Kumar Instagram - @kapilsharma

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 12:03 am

Actor Akshay Kumar, on Wednesday (March 9), was seen on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote his film 'Bachchan Pandey'. Reports of a tiff between Kumar and Kapil Sharma surfaced online in February.

Kumar was enraged with Sharma last month after a video from 'The Kapil Sharma Show' was leaked. Kumar had also decided not to promote his film 'Bachchhan Paandey' on the show,

On Wednesday (March 9), Kumar shared a video of the two calling each other "bewafa (unfaithful)" on the set of Sharma's show. according to a Hindustan Times report. Sharma later confirmed that he and Kumar had worked things out.

Sharma can be seen standing next to the actor in the video, as the former says, "Bewafa ka matlab hota hai jisse aapko ummeed na ho vo aapka dil todey (An unfaithful person is someone who breaks your heart when you least expect it)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kumar then says, "Bewafa koi bhi ho skta hai, dost bhi, host bhi (pointing toward Kapil), chacha, mama, bua, bhatija, koi bhi (Anyone can be faithful, your uncles, aunts, friends, show's hosts or your niece)."

Sharma continued from there saying, "Aapka boss bhi, partner bhi, junior bhi, senior bhi (pointing at Akshay), etc (Your boss, your partner, junior, senior anyone can be unfaithful)."

Kumar later used the video to promote 'Bachchhan Paandey's' song 'Saare Bolo Bewafa' and asked his fans to make reels for it.

Sharma had earlier tweeted about his patchup with Kumar on his Twitter handle.

'Bachchan Pandey' which stars actors Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi alongside Kumar is set to hit the theatres on March 18.

