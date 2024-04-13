Art & Entertainment

Ajay Devgn Greets ‘Maidaan’ Director On Birthday; 'Wishing You The Vision To Keep Achieving Your Goals’

Ajay Devgn on Saturday wished director Amit Ravindernath Sharma, who directed the actor in the latest release 'Maidaan', a biographical sports drama.

Advertisement

X%20
Ajay Devgn and Amit Ravindernath Sharma Photo: X
info_icon

Actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday wished director Amit Ravindernath Sharma, who directed the actor in the latest release 'Maidaan', a biographical sports drama.

Ajay took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared a still from the film featuring the director.

The actor wrote: “Happy Birthday @iAmitRSharma Wishing you continued success and the vision to keep achieving your goals.”

The film talks about the life and journey of the esteemed football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

Rahim revolutionised the sport in the country, and it was because of Rahim that the Indian football team, which played in the 4-2-4 combination, was once called the "Brazil of Asia".

Advertisement

The film was released on April 11.

As of now, 'Maidaan', which was released alongside 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', has managed to have net collections of Rs 9.85 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch