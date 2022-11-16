Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Trolled For Her Birthday Post For Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married Abhishek Bachchan in April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has turned 11
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has turned 11 Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 12:38 pm

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her daughter Aaradhya on her 11th birthday with a special post on social media. In the photo, one can see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan kissing her daughter. She accompanied the post with the caption: "My love...My life. I love you my Aaradhya."

However, a section of the Internet trolled Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for kissing Aaradhya on her lips. "Kissing on child's lips is just weird," read a troll's comment. "Aishwarya ma'am, you don't need attention by doing this. This is odd content to get the publicity," added another. "Why on lips?" added another Instagram user.

Bur her fans and followers have different opinions.

"Come on people, just stop judging a mother and a daughter's relationship...It's just a kiss which means love and affection, “ reads a comment. "Beautiful picture... As a mother who has the same age girl as Aaradhya and we do kiss on lips... And there is nothing but pure love that a mother has for her child and child has for her mum,” read another comment.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married Abhishek Bachchan in April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

In terms of work, the actress was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Aaradhya Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Children’s Day Special: 10 Films On Disney+ Hotstar That Are A Must-Watch For Kids On This Special Day

Children’s Day Special: 10 Films On Disney+ Hotstar That Are A Must-Watch For Kids On This Special Day

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts