Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Trolled For Her Birthday Post For Aaradhya Bachchan

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her daughter Aaradhya on her 11th birthday with a special post on social media. In the photo, one can see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan kissing her daughter. She accompanied the post with the caption: "My love...My life. I love you my Aaradhya."

However, a section of the Internet trolled Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for kissing Aaradhya on her lips. "Kissing on child's lips is just weird," read a troll's comment. "Aishwarya ma'am, you don't need attention by doing this. This is odd content to get the publicity," added another. "Why on lips?" added another Instagram user.

Bur her fans and followers have different opinions.

"Come on people, just stop judging a mother and a daughter's relationship...It's just a kiss which means love and affection, “ reads a comment. "Beautiful picture... As a mother who has the same age girl as Aaradhya and we do kiss on lips... And there is nothing but pure love that a mother has for her child and child has for her mum,” read another comment.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married Abhishek Bachchan in April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

In terms of work, the actress was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi.