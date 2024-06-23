Art & Entertainment

Ahead Of Her Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha Performs Puja With Mother- Watch Video

Ahead of the wedding, Sonakshi Sinha performed a puja with her mother Poonam Sinha on June 22 at their Mumbai residence, Ramayana.

Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha performs puja with mom Photo: Instagram
Loverbirds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will have a 'civil marriage', confirmed Zaheer's father, Iqbal Ratansi. The couple will say 'I do' today, June 23. Ahead of the wedding, Sonakshi performed a puja with her mother Poonam Sinha on June 22 at their Mumbai residence, Ramayana.

Sonakshi was spotted outside her residence where she greeted the paps. She looked gorgeous in a blue suit. In an inside video that has gone viral on social media, her mother Poonam can be seen in front of the holy fire and performed the puja as the pandits chanted mantras. Shatrughan Sinha also joined his daughter and wife in the ceremony.

After the religious ceremony, the would-be bride posed for pics outside her house. Poonam Sinha also smiled at the photographers and thanked them for coming.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha - null
Sonakshi Sinha Will Not Convert To Islam After Marrying Zaheer Iqbal, Says Groom's Father

BY IANS

Sonakshi's friend, actor Huma Qureshi and her actor-brother Saqib Saleem, were also spotted at the 'Dabangg' actress' residence.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will exchange wedding vows as per the Special Marriage Act. As per reports, the couple will host a wedding reception for their friends and family members at Bastian, Mumbai. The guest list reportedly includes Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Varun Sharma and the actress' 'Heeramandi' co-stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Richa Chadha among others.

Zaheer's father told Free Press Journal that Sonakshi will not convert to Islam post-marriage. He said, “It will have neither Hindu nor Muslim rituals. It will be a civil marriage'' and added, “She is not converting and that is for sure. Theirs is a union of hearts and religion has no role to play whatsoever''.

He further said, ''I believe in humanity. God is called Bhagwan by Hindus and Allah by Muslims. But at the end of the day, we are all human beings. My blessings are with Zaheer and Sonakshi.”

