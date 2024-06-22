Sonakshi Sinha Will Not Convert To Islam After Marrying Zaheer Iqbal, Says Groom's Father

According to media reports, Ratansi shared that the wedding will include “neither Hindu nor Muslim rituals. It will be a civil marriage.” He also reportedly said in an interview that Sonakshi will not convert for sure, asserting that “religion has no role to play.” Quashing all rumours about Shatrughan Sinha being upset with Sonakshi’s wedding plans, the veteran star finally made an appearance with Zaheer, who will soon be his son-in-law. The two posed for the paparazzi, with Zaheer and Shatrughan first smiling and then posing outside the building.