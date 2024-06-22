Art & Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha Will Not Convert To Islam After Marrying Zaheer Iqbal, Says Groom's Father

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding on June 23, the actor’s father, Iqbal Ratansi, shared that the actress will not be converting to Islam and that the couple will reportedly have a civil marriage.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha
info_icon

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding on June 23, the actor’s father, Iqbal Ratansi, shared that the actress will not be converting to Islam and that the couple will reportedly have a civil marriage.

According to media reports, Ratansi shared that the wedding will include “neither Hindu nor Muslim rituals. It will be a civil marriage.” He also reportedly said in an interview that Sonakshi will not convert for sure, asserting that “religion has no role to play.” Quashing all rumours about Shatrughan Sinha being upset with Sonakshi’s wedding plans, the veteran star finally made an appearance with Zaheer, who will soon be his son-in-law. The two posed for the paparazzi, with Zaheer and Shatrughan first smiling and then posing outside the building.

Shatrughan also gave his blessings to his soon-to-be son-in-law. After seven years of dating, Sonakshi and Zaheer will be getting married on Sunday, followed by a celebration at actress Shilpa Shetty’s luxurious restaurant, Bastian, in Mumbai. Several personalities, including Huma Qureshi and Aayush Sharma, are expected to join the couple on their special day. Talking about work, Sonakshi was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', which also stars Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sharmin Segal Mehta. The actress will also appear in the horror comedy 'Kakuda', directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The film is set in a curse-inflicted village in Uttar Pradesh.

In 'Kakuda', every house in the district has two doors – a normal-sized one and a smaller one. The story revolves around a peculiar ritual that requires the opening of the smaller door of each house on Tuesday evenings. Failing to follow this rule invites the wrath of Kakuda, who punishes the man of the house.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: GST Council Suggests 12% Rate For Milk Cans
  2. Watch The Irony: Delhi Police Use Water Cannon To Control Protest Over Water Crisis
  3. Outlook News Wrap June 22: Panel To Probe Exam Row, Modi-Hasina Talks, Hindujas Court Ruling, And More
  4. Outlook’s Issue: In Conversation With Dia Mehhta Bhupal
  5. Defence, Counter-Terrorism, Border Management: PM Narendra Modi's Bilateral Talks With Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | Top Points
Entertainment News
  1. Amitabh Bachchan Lent His Vocal Prowess For ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Song, Says ‘Tough For A Non-Singer’
  2. Justin Timberlake Addresses Arrest, Says ‘It’s Been A Tough Week’
  3. Gayatri Soham Says Her Voice Helps Bring Her Negative Character To Life In 'Mangal Lakshmi'
  4. Pooja Hegde Shoots For 'Suriya 44' In Andaman & Nicobar Islands
  5. Surbhi Jyoti Opens Up About Her Bond With 'Gunaah' Co-Star Zayn Ibad Khan
Sports News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: IND Vs BAN - Bangladesh Decide To Bowl
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: F1 Thrills With Spanish Grand Prix Quali, Turkiye Meet Portugal In Euro 2024
  3. USA Vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Key Stats: H2H, Top Run Scorer, Wicket Taker, Best Bowing Figure
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, T20 World Cup: BAN Opt To Bowl Against IND - Check Playing XIs
  5. Switzerland Vs Germany Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch SUI Vs GER Group A Matchday 3
World News
  1. ‘They Return To India, Become Billionaires’: Trump Promises Green Cards To Foreign College Graduates
  2. As Israel And Hezbollah Edge Closer To War, Iran Has A Warning
  3. Hindujas 'Appalled' After Swiss Court Ruling, File Appeal In Higher Court; Confident That 'Truth Will Prevail'
  4. Wear Red, White, And Blue To Get A Free Donut At Krispy Kreme On The 4th of July
  5. Arkansas Shooting: Man Opens Fire At Grocery Store, Kills 3, Injures 10; Suspect Identified
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: F1 Thrills With Spanish Grand Prix Quali, Turkiye Meet Portugal In Euro 2024
  7. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: GST Council Suggests 12% Rate For Milk Cans
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon