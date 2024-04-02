Art & Entertainment

Ahan Shetty Found Bali To Be A Dream Training Ground For ‘Sanki’; Surroundings Kept Him Motivated

Actor Ahan Shetty was in Bali to train for his upcoming film ‘Sanki’ and said that the picturesque locales kept him motivated.

"Bali offered the perfect environment for Ahan to focus on his fitness goals," shared a source.

"His trainer created a tailored programme that maximised his training and aligned with his fitness goals as he gears up for his upcoming movie. Ahan trained twice a day and also maintained his strict diet plan. He also took care of himself with ice baths and saunas for recovery post training."

Talking about prepping in Bali, Ahan said: "Bali has some of the best training facilities, so it was like a dream training ground for 'Sanki'.”

The actor added: "The beautiful surroundings kept me motivated, and having a custom programme really pushed me to new limits. Plus, discovering padel added a fun element to the whole experience. I can't wait to see how this transformation translates to my character on screen in my upcoming movie!"

'Sanki' by Sajid Nadiadwala also stars Pooja Hegde. Directed by debut directors Adnan A. Shaikh and Yasir Jah, the film is set to hit theatres on Valentine's Day 2025.

